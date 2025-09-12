W’Cup Qualifiers: Oliseh Blasts NFF, Says Nigeria Needs ‘Foreign Administrators

They must go if we don’t get ticket, Mikel insists

Ex-international, Sunday Oliseh, has again come out to kick against the continuous appointment of foreign coaches for the Super Eagles, while asking the government to bring in expatriates as football administrators if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) insists on keeping the current coach of the team, Eric Chelle.

Oliseh’s comment came just before another former Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, stated that the NFF board must be dissolved if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Speaking after Nigeria played a 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, thereby putting the country’s World Cup qualification in limbo, Oliseh said most home-based coaches are better than those employed by the NFF.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored by New Telegraph, Oliseh said it is wrong to accept that another race is better than Nigerians. “I am a fan of the Nigerian brand, I am totally in disagreement with foreigners running our national team,” he said.

“Any Nigerian who states otherwise should give up their passports because the reality is, the moment we accept that another race is better than us when it comes to managing our affairs, then what are we saying? “Then, if we are going to keep Chelle as coach, the next step for the government to do is to bring up foreign football administrators.

Let’s take it one step higher; maybe they’ll realise they are killing Nigerian trade. Let’s kill the administrators’ trade too, maybe that’ll bring a solution.” Similarly, former Eagles captain, Mikel stated that if the Eagles fail to qualify for the World Cup, members of the NFF board must resign.

The former Chelsea star, who made this declaration on his Obione Podcast, said: “If we don’t make it to the World Cup, I think the whole board of the NFF have to go because it’s not acceptable not to qualify for the World Cup for the second time running.

“We are the biggest football nation in Africa, something is wrong and drastic change has to be done. “If the government has to be involved, so be it.” He added, “Yes, the players too have to take responsibility, but the biggest problem is from the top 100%.”