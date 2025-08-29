W’Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria Can Still Get Ticket, S’Africa Coach Warns Wards

As the race to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup heats, South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos, has warned his players not to underestimate Nigeria or Lesotho, despite the Super Eagles’ poor start.

South Africa currently sit at the top of Group C with 13 points from six matches, holding a fivepoint lead over Rwanda and Benin. Nigeria, on the other hand, are struggling in fourth place with just seven points and only one win from six games – a surprising situation for a team considered favourites before the qualifiers began.

South Africa will play Lesotho on September 5 in Bloemfontein before hosting Nigeria on September 9, in a must-watch clash that could decide who qualifies from the group. Only the top team in each group is guaranteed a place at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Despite Nigeria’s poor form, Coach Broos is taking no chances. “From the beginning, we knew Nigeria would be the toughest team in the group,” Broos said. “Even though they didn’t start well, they still have a chance to qualify. “The biggest mistake we can make now is to underestimate Lesotho. Don’t forget, they drew with Nigeria in Nigeria. We’ve beaten Lesotho before, and we must beat them again.”