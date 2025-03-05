W’Cup Qualifiers: Musa, Six Others Return As Chelle Releases Provisional List

Share

Veteran forward, Ahmed Musa, could play for the Super Eagles for the first time in more than one year if he makes the final squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe after new coach, Eric Chelle, included the Kano Pillars captain in the 39-man provisional list for the all-important matches.

The list released yesterday also sees the return of six other familiar faces, while red-hot striker Tolu Arokodare, Jerome Akor, and Chrisantus Uche battle for a final squad spot.

Chelle has retained the team’s core that secured AFCON 2025 qualification, including key players like Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and defenders William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Ola Aina also feature in the squad.

Among the returnees are home-based goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, defender Jordan Torunarigha, midfielder Joseph Aribo, and forwards Nathan Tella and Cyriel Dessers.

New faces like Igoh Ogbu, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Anthony Dennis, and Papa Daniel Mustapha will be eager to impress and secure a spot in the final 23-man squad.

