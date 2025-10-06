W’Cup Qualifiers: More Troubles For Eagles As Injuries Mount Ahead Lesotho, Benin Ties

The Super Eagles have been hit with more injury problems ahead of their important 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.

The latest player to join the growing injury list is Werder Bremen defender, Felix Agu.

He picked up an injury during his club’s Bundesliga match against St. Pauli on Saturday and is now a major doubt for the upcoming qualifiers.

Agu’s setback comes after two other players, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Cyriel Dessers, were also ruled out due to injuries.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that both players will miss the matches and have been replaced. FC Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi has been called up to take Osayi-Samuel’s place, while Crystal Palace forward Uche Chrisantus has been brought in for Dessers.

The Super Eagles will face Lesotho this Friday, in Polokwane, South Africa, before returning home to play Benin Republic in Uyo next Tuesday.

Nigeria currently sits third in Group C of the African qualifiers with 11 points—three points behind group leaders Benin and South Africa.