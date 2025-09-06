W’cup Qualifiers: Lookman Looks To Forget Transfer Woe As Eagles Face Rwanda, S’africa

Ademola Lookman is hoping to put his recent transfer troubles behind him and focus on helping the Super Eagles in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa.

The talented winger has been in the news over the past few weeks, not for his performances on the pitch, but because of a failed transfer move. Lookman was keen to leave his Italian club, Atalanta, during the summer. He was linked to several clubs, including Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham, but reportedly wanted to join Inter Milan, one of the top teams in Serie A. Inter made two bids to sign him, the second worth around €45 million, but Atalanta rejected both offers, insisting on €50 million. As a result, the deal collapsed, and Lookman has now remained in Bergamo.

The situation caused tension between the player and his club. Reports claimed that Lookman skipped training and even submitted a formal transfer request. He felt that Atalanta had gone back on their promises regarding his future. The issue sparked strong reactions from fans and media alike.

Despite all of this drama, Lookman has been included in the Super Eagles squad for Nigeria’s two important World Cup qualifiers. The team will face Rwanda at home in Uyo on September 6, and then travel to play South Africa on September 9.

Despite his worries, Coach Eric Chelle considers the forward as undroppable for the big assignment and fans and former players have also backed him to shine.

Former Nigeria midfielder Christian Obodo, who played for Perugia and Fiorentina in Italy, has urged fans not to be concerned about the impact of Lookman’s club situation on his international form.

“For me, he has that strong mentality like Osimhen,” Obodo said. “I remember when a similar bad buzz was coming for Osimhen; he still came, and he scored. I expect the same from Lookman.”

Obodo, nicknamed “Bundle of Skills” during his playing days, believes the Super Eagles camp offers the right atmosphere for the winger to mentally reset and focus.

“He will be happy coming back home, seeing his family, seeing his fans, seeing his teammates. That should not be a problem,” Obodo said. “Lookman is one of the best players in our team, and he makes a difference on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, back in Italy, Atalanta have started planning how to bring Lookman back into the team. The club included him in their UEFA Champions League squad, which suggests they still see him as an important player. Unless a last-minute transfer happens to Turkey or Saudi Arabia, where the transfer window is still open, he will likely stay at the club for now.

With all eyes on him, Lookman knows he has a chance to win back fans both in Nigeria and in Italy. A strong showing in these upcoming matches could help him move on from the failed transfer and remind everyone why he was named African Footballer of the Year.

For Lookman, it’s now about one thing: putting the green-and-white shirt on, blocking out the noise, and doing what he does best—delivering for Nigeria.