W’Cup Qualifiers: It’s Fight To Finish, Troost-Ekong, Bassey Declare

Super Eagles defenders, William TroostEkong and Calvin Bassey, have declared that Nigeria will fight with everything they have when they face Lesotho and the Benin Republic in their final two qualifying matches.

Speaking ahead of today’s must-win clash against Lesotho, TroostEkong said the team remains focused and ready for battle. “We are optimistic. We are going to fight to the end. We never stop believing,” the team captain said. “The boys are in camp and focused. Everyone knows the task at hand, and we are determined to deliver.”

Bassey corroborated his captain when he urged calm and confidence within the team. “This is not the first time any of us have been in a highpressure situation, whether at club or national level,” he said. “We just need to stay calm, do the basics right and make sure we get the job done.”

Nigeria, currently third in Group C with 11 points, trails group leaders Benin Republic and secondplaced South Africa by three points. Only the top team in the group will qualify automatically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Today’s match against Lesotho will be played at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

The Super Eagles will then return home to face group leaders Benin Republic in Uyo on Tuesday. To keep their World Cup hopes alive, Nigeria must win both games and hope that Benin and South Africa drop points in their remaining fixtures.

Good news for Nigeria is the return of top striker Victor Osimhen, who missed the last game due to injury. He will be joined by Ademola Lookman and Simon Moses to lead the attack.