W’Cup Qualifiers: Hope Rises For Eagles As FIFA Begin Bafana Probe Over Ineligible Player

Super Eagles have been handed a lifeline in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following news that FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against South Africa for allegedly fielding an ineligible player.

According to reports from SABC, the world football’s governing body wrote to the South African Football Association (SAFA) on September 15, 2025, over the use of midfielder, Teboho Mokoena, in a March qualifier against Lesotho.

Mokoena had already received two yellow cards in earlier matches and, under competition rules, should have missed that game. Both Bafana Bafana and the player now have six days to respond to the charges. If found guilty, South Africa risk losing three points and three goals, in addition to possible fines and suspensions.

A points deduction would see Bafana’s tally drop from 17 to 14 points, level with Benin but ahead on goal difference (+6 to Benin’s +4). Nigeria remain on 11 points, three behind the top two, with two matches left to play in Group C.

The Eagles will still need to win their remaining fixtures and hope results else where favour them, but the disciplinary case offers renewed hope for qualification. Meanwhile, in a related development, Zimbabwe have moved their next home game against South Africa out of the country.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has proposed the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana, as the venue for the October 10 clash. Zimbabwe, which previously hosted some qualifiers in Rwanda and South Africa due to stadium issues, said the change aims to ensure a neutral and approved ground for the crucial encounter.