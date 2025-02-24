W’Cup Qualifiers: Headache For Chelle As Injury Rocks Eagles Ahead Rwanda, Zimbabwe Crackers

Share

The Super Eagles are facing serious injury concerns ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe next month as three key players namely Raphael Onyedika, Semi Ajayi, and Fisayo Dele-Bashir have all picked up injuries, creating a headache for head coach Eric Chelle as he prepares his squad for the must-win games.

Onyedika, who plays for Belgian club Club Brugge, had to leave the pitch early in his team’s league match against Standard Liège.

He was substituted in the 23rd minute after sustaining an injury, though the club has yet to reveal the exact nature of the problem.

This setback adds to his recent struggles, including a suspension that his club decided not to appeal. Similarly, defender Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion suffered an injury during his team’s 2-0 win over Oxford United.

The details of his injury have not been made public, but his absence could weaken Nigeria’s defence in the upcoming qualifiers.

