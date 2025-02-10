W’Cup Qualifiers: FG May Inaugurate Presidential Support Group This Week

Share

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Federal Government will inaugurate the Presidential Support Group (PSG) this week to help the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Eagles have endured a terrible start to the qualifying campaign as they have managed a paltry three points after four matches, hence the need to set up a support group that will provide financial and administrative support for the team.

The PSG is now expected to be led by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and will include top government officials and major corporate sponsors.

Their main goal is to ensure the Super Eagles have everything they need to succeed in the qualifiers. The PSG will help speed up the release of government funds and cut through bureaucratic delays.

The Federal Government has already set aside N3 billion for this project, and the group will also work with private sponsors to raise more funds.

This plan is similar to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) set up in 2010 and led by former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, which played a key role in securing Nigeria’s spot at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

