W’Cup Qualifiers: Ex-Super Eagles Goalie Flays Eagles’ Poor Run

Share

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has expressed his disappointment with the Super Eagles’ poor performance in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

He compared the Eagles’ struggles to the success of South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who have managed to secure the top spot in their group under coach Hugo Broos.

Akpeyi noted that the Super Eagles have failed to achieve similar results, despite having many top African players in their squad.

Currently playing for Marumo Gallants in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League, Akpeyi praised the structure and cohesion within South African football, attributing their strong performance in Group C to these qualities.

While South Africa leads the group with 13 points from six matches— four wins, one draw, and one loss— Nigeria sits fourth with only seven points from one win and four draws.

The Super Eagles are now six points behind the leaders, trailing Benin and Rwanda, and are level on points with Lesotho. Zimbabwe is at the bottom of the table with four points.

In an interview with FARPost, Akpeyi was candid in his assessment of both teams: “We lack what South Africa has. The standings in the World Cup qualifiers reflect that South African football is at a higher level.

You can have star players, but creating a cohesive team is something many fail to achieve.” He continued, “South Africa has managed to do this easily under Hugo Broos.

As a Nigerian, I am disappointed with how we have performed in the World Cup qualifiers. “Nigeria could be like Bafana Bafana if our players prioritized the national team over personal interests. That has been a significant difference; in South Africa, there is no focus on individuality.”

Share