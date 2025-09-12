‘W’Cup Qualifiers: Envoy Accuses S’Africa Of Deploying Gimmicks To Destabilise Eagles

Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Alexander Temitope Ajayi, has blamed unsporting tactics by the South African side for the Super Eagles’ 1–1 draw in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Bloemfontein.

Speaking in Pretoria during a meeting with the Fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme, Ajayi appealed to Nigerians not to “crucify” the national team, stressing that the players gave their best under very difficult conditions.

Ajayi alleged that the pitch was deliberately soaked with water just 10 minutes before kick-off, making the surface slippery and tricky for the Nigerian players to operate on. Furthermore, from the very blast of the referee’s whistle, the South African fans engaged in intense and relentless vocal intimidation, which served as a powerful psychological weapon against the visiting Nigerian team.

While Ajayi staunchly defended the players’ effort and commitment, which he stated could not be faulted, he did not extend the same leniency to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The was openly critical of the Federation, describing its preparation for the highstakes encounter as both slow and profoundly inadequate. He argued that while the team’s spirit was willing, the organisational support was lacking, ultimately leading to a situation where “the odds worked against us.”