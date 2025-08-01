W’Cup Qualifiers: Eagles Paying Price Of Overconfidence, Ticket Now Do-Or-Die Says Ideye

Former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye, has said the national team are paying the price for underestimating their group opponents in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, warning that the remaining matches must be treated as do-ordie.

The retired forward, who featured for clubs like West Bromwich Albion, Dynamo Kiev, and Sochaux, said the Super Eagles made too many changes in the coaching and playing staff, which he believes disrupted the team’s focus and performance.

“When the draw came out, many thought Nigeria had an easy group,” Ideye said. “But we underrated teams like Lesotho, Rwanda, Benin Republic, and South Africa. Now we are struggling.”

Nigeria currently sits fourth in the group standings behind South Africa, Benin, and Rwanda, with Lesotho just behind. The Eagles have drawn three of their four games and are now under pressure to win the remaining four matches to qualify.

Despite previously saying the Super Eagles might miss out on the World Cup, Ideye now believes the players have realised their mistakes and are determined to give everything to qualify.

“Now they know what’s at stake. These final matches are not just important – they are do-or-die,” he said. The Super Eagles will resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in September, hosting Rwanda before travelling to face South Africa.

They will then visit Lesotho and host the Benin Republic in October to round off the qualifiers.