W’Cup Qualifiers: Eagles Opponents Without Coach Four Weeks To Clash

Super Eagles opponents in Match Day 5 of CAF Group C of World Cup qualifier, Rwanda remains without a coach following the dismissal of German Torsten Spittler four weeks before the decisive encounter.

Spittler, who guided Amavubi to a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in November in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, was relieved of his duties by the Rwanda Football Federation on January 21.

A permanent replacement has yet to be named with just one month until their World Cup qualifiers resume. Rwanda currently leads Group C on goal difference with seven points, tied with South Africa and Benin in second and third place, respectively.

Lesotho sits fourth with five points, while Nigeria occupies fifth with three points, and Zimbabwe trails at the bottom with two points.

Despite the brevity of Spittler’s tenure, he leaves Rwanda in a strong position in the race for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico after four games.

Fans are growing impatient with the federation’s delay in appointing a new, experienced coach, as they aspire to witness their nation’s first-ever World Cup qualification.

