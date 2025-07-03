W’Cup Qualifiers: Eagles Must ‘Kill’ All Remaining Matches –Omeruo

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has urged the national team to give their all in the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, warning that anything short of total commitment could cost Nigeria another World Cup appearance.

Omeruo, who recently signed with CFR Cluj in Romania, said the pain of missing the last World Cup in Qatar still lingers for many Nigerians, and it would be heartbreaking to miss out again.

“Missing the World Cup in 2022 was painful,” Omeruo recalled. “Some of my friends had already booked their flights and hotels. It was a big disappointment for everyone.”

Looking ahead to the crucial qualifiers in September and October against Rwanda, South Africa, Lesotho, and the Benin Republic, the 68-cap veteran believes the Eagles must go all out in each of the remaining fixtures.

“To be honest, I’m worried,” the experienced defender admitted. “Not just me, but many Nigerians are concerned that we may not make it. We must approach these matches like finals. We have no choice but to win all of them.”

He stressed that qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, would be a major achievement and a morale booster for the country. “It’s important that we qualify.

Nigerian fans deserve to see their team at the World Cup. For that to happen, we need to be ruthless. We need to ‘kill off’ every match from now on,” he said. The Super Eagles currently sit fourth in their group, with only four matches left.