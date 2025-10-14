W’Cup Qualifiers: Eagles In Date With Fate As Nigeria Guns For Ticket In Final Battle With Benin

The Super Eagles will walk a tightrope when they take on the Cheetahs of the Benin Republic in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match today. The clash, scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, is more than just another game; it is a date with destiny for the three-time African champions.

For Nigeria, the stakes could not be higher. After a faltering start to the qualification campaign, the Eagles now find themselves in a precarious position. Nothing but victory will suffice, and even then, their hopes of securing a World Cup ticket hang partly on results elsewhere.

Benin currently sit atop Group C and need only a draw to strengthen their chances of qualification, especially if Rwanda can frustrate South Africa in the group’s other final fixture. Nigeria, on the other hand, must not only beat Benin but also pray that South Africa drop points against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The scenario has left Nigerian fans on edge, as the nation waits to see whether its footballing giants can salvage what has been a disappointing qualifying run. Despite their struggles, the Eagles are no strangers to high-pressure fixtures. Historically, they have dominated meetings with Benin, winning 13 of their 17 previous encounters.

However, recent history offers a warning. In March 2024, Benin pulled off a surprise 2-1 win over Nigeria in Abidjan, their adopted home ground due to stadium issues back home. That result blew the group wide open and set the tone for the tense finish now at hand. Nigeria’s recent form has shown signs of improvement. The team remains unbeaten in its last five matches, having secured two wins and three draws.

However, fans and analysts alike have questioned the lack of clinical finishing and lapses in defence that have haunted the team throughout this campaign. Benin, under the guidance of former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, have transformed into a more competitive side.

Rohr, who led the Eagles to the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 AFCON semifinals, now faces his former team with a mission to stop their World Cup journey in its tracks. His intimate knowledge of the Nigerian squad, having worked with many of the players during his five-year tenure, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter. Both teams will be without key players for this decisive clash.

Nigeria will miss the influential Ademola Lookman due to suspension, while defenders Ola Aina and Bright Osayi-Samuel are out with injuries. Rohr’s Benin side will also be weakened by the absence of central defender Yohan Roche and midfielder Sessi D’Almeida, both suspended, alongside a handful of others nursing injuries. Still, the Eagles are seen by many as favourites on paper, with a squad full of talent and experience.

Strikers like Victor Osimhen and Adam Akor will be expected to lead the charge. At the same time, Nigeria’s midfield must remain disciplined to counter Benin’s likely strategy of sitting deep and playing on the counterattack.