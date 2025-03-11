W’Cup Qualifiers: Eagles’ Camp To Open Sunday As Nigeria Seek First-Ever Win In Rwanda

Share

The Super Eagles will commence their World Cup qualifiers camp on Sunday, March 17, as they gear up for a crucial encounter against Group C leaders Rwanda in Kigali on March 21.

With Nigeria’s World Cup hopes hanging by a thread, new head coach, Eric Chelle, faces an uphill battle in his quest to turn the team’s fortunes around.

With the FIFA international window running from March 17 to 25, some Nigerian players will arrive in Kigali on Sunday night, while the majority of the squad is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

This gives the team just three full days of training be – fore the must-win encounter against Rwanda. The Super Eagles have never won in Rwanda, managing only three draws in their previous visits.

Their first clash in Kigali, a 2005 World Cup qualifier, ended 1-1, with Nigeria’s lone goal coming from Obafemi Martins. Two subsequent meetings, both AFCON qualifiers in 2012 and 2024, ended in frustrating goalless draws.

Adding to Nigeria’s concerns, Rwanda shocked the Su – per Eagles with a 2-1 victory in Uyo last year. This means Finidi and his men must be fully prepared for another tough battle at the Stade Amahoro in Kigali.

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification campaign has been underwhelming so far. The Super Eagles currently sit fifth in Group C with just three points from four matches.

