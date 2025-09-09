W’Cup Qualifiers: Crunch Time For Nigeria As Eagles Face Make-Or-Break Clash With Bafana

We’ll get result, Nwabali insists

Super Eagles will step onto the pitch in Bloemfontein today for what could be their biggest test yet in the race to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The three-time African champions face group leaders South Africa in a must-win clash, but they will have to do it without their talisman, Victor Osimhen.

The Galatasaray striker, who has been Nigeria’s most reliable goalscorer, limped off in the first half of the 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday. Medical checks confirmed he had suffered a groin injury and he did not travel with the squad to South Africa.

Without Osimhen, head coach Eric Chelle is expected to turn to Tolu Arokodare, the new Wolverhampton Wanderers striker who scored the winner against Rwanda. He will likely spearhead the attack, with Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon providing support from the wings.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi will captain the team, playing alongside Raphael Onyedika and Alex Iwobi. Benjamin Fredrick and Calvin Bassey are set to continue in central defence, with Bright OsayiSamuel and Bruno Onyemaechi covering the flanks, and Stanley Nwabali in goal.

The Eagles’ preparation for the match has been far from ideal. The team only touched down in Bloemfontein on Sunday evening after a long two-leg journey that included a refuelling stop in Angola. Fatigue was visible on players and staff, and they will only get one training session at the Toyota Stadium before facing Bafana Bafana.

Meanwhile, South Africa had a much easier buildup. Coach Hugo Broos’ men played Lesotho in Bloemfontein on Friday, winning comfortably. That gave them three full days of rest and the chance to train at the same venue where they will meet Nigeria.

This scheduling has given the hosts a clear advantage: they are fresher, better acclimatized, and more settled. Nigeria currently sit third in Group C with 10 points from seven games—six points behind South Africa and one point behind second placed Benin.

Only the group winners qualify automatically for the World Cup, while second-placed teams face a difficult playoff route. With stronger runners-up like Cameroon, Gabon and Senegal already ahead in points, the Eagles cannot afford to slip up. South Africa, on the other hand, are unbeaten at home in this qualifying campaign, having defeated Benin, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho.

The last time they lost to Nigeria in a competitive match at home was back in 2008. With Osimhen ruled out, attention turns to Tolu Arokodare. The 24-year-old striker has been in fine form, scoring Nigeria’s last two goals in the qualifiers.

His physicality and work rate will be crucial against South Africa’s disciplined back line. Cyriel Dessers is another option in attack, but Arokodare appears to have won the coach’s trust. For coach Chelle and his players, the assignment is simple: win or risk missing out on the World Cup.

After a string of draws in earlier qualifiers, the Super Eagles know they must convert opportunities into victories. Despite the challenges, the team has drawn encouragement from their hard-fought win against Rwanda.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali said: “I feel like we have a very strong squad to match any country. I don’t see them beating us. I know we respect them, but they are not favourites. They are doing well, even topping the group, but I believe it is going to be a tough game tomorrow, and we will come out stronger.”