W’Cup Qualifiers: Confusion Rocks Nigeria’s Group As Rohr Slams FIFA, Lesotho Threatens Action Against S’Africa

Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group has been thrown into confusion after fresh controversy involving South Africa and midfielder Teboho Mokoena. Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, now in charge of the Benin Republic, has criticised FIFA for failing to act swiftly on allegations that South Africa fielded an ineligible player.

“It is not normal that we don’t know the situation about the points on the log table before our games this week,” Rohr said. “Normally, South Africa should lose three points, and they should go to Lesotho. But nobody knows why FIFA has not taken this decision.”

According to FIFA’s disciplinary rules, a team that fields an ineligible player automatically forfeits the match 3–0, regardless of the result. But despite the outcry, no action has been taken yet by football’s governing body. South Africa’s coach, Hugo Broos, admitted his team made a mistake but argued that since their opponents did not file a protest, they expect to keep their points.

But FIFA’s Disciplinary Code makes provisions for proceedings to be instigated by the administration of world football’s governing body, not only via protest, and they have previously sanctioned countries which have committed the same offence.

The rules state: “If a person receives a caution in two separate matches of the same FIFA competition, they are automatically suspended from the next match in that competition.” The disciplinary code also adds: “If a team fields a player who is not eligible to participate (due to suspension, registration issues, nationality, etc.), the match is automatically forfeited.

The default result is a 3–0 loss, unless the actual result was even more disadvantageous to the offending team.” Meanwhile, the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) has vowed to escalate the matter if South Africa names Mokoena in their upcoming squad list.