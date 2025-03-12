W’Cup Qualifiers: Chelle Drops Musa, Iheanacho As Eagles Coach Names 23 For Rwanda, Zimbabwe

Share

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, and fellow striker Kelechi Iheanacho are two of the biggest stars that didn’t make the final 23-man squad for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Coach Eric Chelle yesterday pruned the initial 39- man provisional squad to 23 with some of the players dropped generating debate in the football fraternity.

Apart from Musa and Iheanacho, the exclusion of Rangers star, Cyril Dessers, who has scored 22 goals this season so far, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are the other surprising omissions.

Southampton forward and long-term member of the squad, Paul Onuachu, is also part of the 16 players dropped. Meanwhile, the inclusion of Niger Tornadoes midfielder, Papa Daniel, who hasn’t played a single minute of football in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for five weeks and Kayode Bankole who is playing second fiddle to the thirdchoice goalkeeper of Benin Republic Serge Obasa at Remo Stars, raised eye brows.

As expected, key Super Eagles regulars cut, with Africa Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen spearheading the attack.

Stanley Nwabali retains his spot in goal, while defensive stalwarts William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey are also included. In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi and Raphael Onyedika feature prominently. Genk forward Tolu Arokodare and former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper Amas Obasogie also made the final selection.

The Squad: Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars) Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fener – bahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic) Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes) Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium).

