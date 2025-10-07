W’Cup Qualifiers: Card Worries, Visa Logjam Dog Eagles’ Build-Up To Lesotho Clash

Ni g e r i a ’ s preparation for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho has suffered a double setback, with visa delays and disciplinary concerns threatening to derail the Super Eagles’ build-up in Polokwane, South Africa.

The advance team, led by head coach Eric Chelle, arrived in Polokwane yesterday evening and is lodged at the Ranch Hotel ahead of Friday’s mustwin clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. They are expected to hold their first full training session today, but that plan may not go smoothly.

According to SCORENigeria, at least seven players are yet to join the camp due to visa complications. A top source said the affected players are stranded and may not arrive in South Africa before tomorrow. “There’s a major organisational hiccup concerning entry visas to South Africa – at least seven players cannot be in that country before Wednesday because of this,” a source said.

“It means there may not be full-squad training until possibly a day before the match. This is catastrophic!” The visa logjam adds to Chelle’s growing list of worries, as no fewer than 11 key players are one yellow card away from suspension.

The list includes Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. Any further bookings in Friday’s encounter would rule them out of Nigeria’s final group fixture against the Benin Republic next week in Uy, a game likely to determine the team’s qualification fate. Nigeria currently sit third in Group C with 11 points, behind Benin and South Africa, who both have 14 points.