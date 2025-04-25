W’Cup Qualifiers: Boost For Eagles As Zimbabwe Move Bafana Clash From S’Africa

Share

The Super Eagles have received a boost in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Zimbabwe has decided to move their home match against South Africa away from South Africa.

This move comes after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) lodged a complaint to FIFA, saying it was unfair for South Africa to play their last four qualifying games in their home country—even when they were listed as away matches.

Lesotho and Zimbabwe had earlier chosen South Africa as their temporary home grounds because their own stadiums did not meet FIFA standards.

This would have meant South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, could play all their remaining Group C matches on familiar turf—against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Nige ria, and Rwanda.

But on Tuesday, Zimbabwe announced they will now play South Africa in Rwanda instead. Zimbabwe had played earlier qualifiers in Rwanda before switching to South Africa, where they recently drew 2-2 with Benin.

This change means Bafana Bafana won’t have the full home advantage anymore, which could help Nigeria as the race for World Cup spots heats up.

South Africa currently leads Group C with 13 points from six games. Nigeria, who are still in the chase, now have a better chance with this development. Every point—and every venue—could be crucial as the qualifiers reach their final stage.

