W’Cup Qualifiers: Boost For Eagles Ahead Of Lesotho, Benin Ties As Osimhen, Ndidi Return

The Super Eagles have received a big boost ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic, next month as key players Victor Osimhen, and Wilfred Ndidi have returned from injury.

Osimhen is back in full training with Turkish club Galatasaray after recovering from the ankle injury he suffered while playing for Nigeria against Rwanda in Uyo earlier this month. He missed a league match against Eyüpspor and a UEFA Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt due to the injury.

In another positive development, Ndidi has also returned to training with Besiktas after recovering from a thigh injury. Ndidi picked up the injury during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Bloemfontein and missed Besiktas’ last two matches.

According to reports from Turkish sports outlet Fotomac, the defensive midfielder is now back on the pitch and will soon be available for selection. The return of both Osimhen and Ndidi is a significant boost for Nigeria as the team prepares for the next round of World Cup qualifying matches.

Their experience and skill will be crucial as the Super Eagles strive to win their remaining games, hoping for some favourable outcomes that will secure their ticket to the tournament. Nigeria is set to face Lesotho on October 8 and the Benin Republic three days later.