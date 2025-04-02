W’Cup Qualifiers: Beating South Africa Non-Negotiable, Chelle Declares

Share

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has said beating South Africa in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers is non-negotiable in their bid to qualify for the tournament.

With only four matches left in the qualification campaign, Nigeria trails Group C leaders South Africa by six points, making victory in the September clash crucial. Bafana Bafana currently lead the group with 13 points after securing wins against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s recent 2-0 away win over Rwanda was followed by a frustrating 1-1 home draw against Zimbabwe, leaving them with little margin for error.

Chelle has urged his players to focus on beating Rwanda at home in Uyo before shifting their attention to the all-important showdown against South Africa.

“Winning in South Africa is a must, but first, we have to beat Rwanda,” he stated. “South Africa are a strong team, but we cannot allow them to play their game.”

The rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa has produced intense encounters, including their last meeting in June 2024, where the Super Eagles secured a 1-1 draw in Uyo.

Beyond the qualifiers, Chelle is also looking to strengthen the squad by recruiting new talents. He has identified Chelsea’s Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka, both currently on loan, as potential additions.

He has also shown interest in Freiburg’s goalkeeper, Noah Atubolu, who has been in excellent form in the Bundesliga.

