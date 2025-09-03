W’Cup Qualifiers: Babayaro Raises The Alarm Over Eagles Goalkeepers

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Emmanuel Babayaro, has warned that Nigeria’s chances in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers could be weakened by the team’s fragile goalkeeping situation.

Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has invited three goalkeepers- Stanley Nwabali, Amas Obasogie, and Adebayo Adeleye — for the crucial matches against Rwanda and South Africa. But Babayaro insists that only Nwabali looks ready for action. “Goalkeeping is a very special role, and when you look at our options right now, it doesn’t look good,” he said.

He explained that Nwabali remains the only one playing regularly at his club, while Obasogieis still waiting for the Tanzanian league to kick off, and Adeleye has not featured yet this season in Greece. “That should worry the coaches,” Babayaro added.

“If anything happens to Nwabali, we don’t have active replacements,”Babayaro told OwnGoalNigeria. With Nigeria sitting outside the qualification spots in their group, Babayaro’s warning highlights a major concern the team must quickly address before the makeor-break fixtures.