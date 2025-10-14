Victor Osimhen stole the spotlight on Tuesday night in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital as Nigeria delivered a commanding performance over the Benin Republic.

In the breathtaking match, Nigeria secured a resounding victory that kept their 2026 World Cup qualification hopes alive.

The Super Eagles’ talisman struck early and often, turning what had been billed as a tight contest into a showcase of dominance.

Inside three minutes, Osimhen broke the deadlock, timing his run to perfection following a probing pass from Samuel Chukwueze to slide home, leaving the Beninese defence stunned.

He doubled the lead before halftime with a composed finish, reinforcing Nigeria’s grip on the match.

After the break, he completed his hat-trick, latching onto a clever through ball and slotting past the goalkeeper to seal a spectacular night for both him and the Eagles.

Frank Onyeka added the fourth goal late in the second half with a thumping strike from a poorly cleared Moses Simon cross.

From the opening whistle, Nigeria asserted control. The early goal unleashed waves of celebration at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, energizing both the team and the home crowd.

The Cheetahs of Benin mounted occasional pressure, but Osimhen’s clinical finishing and the team’s collective brilliance disarmed them time and again.

The performance was as emphatic as it was timely. Nigeria needed a statement win, and got one. The victory not only boosts their points tally but also helps them position themselves for a playoff match as a route to the 2026 World Cup, this is proof that this Eagles side is peaking when it matters.

After the match, Osimhen urged his teammates to maintain the momentum. “We have underperformed at times, but today we showed what we can do,” he said, acknowledging both the weight of expectation and the belief needed to fulfill it.

In the end, it was Osimhen’s night, but it was also a reaffirmation of collective quality. With the win, Nigeria keep alive their quest for World Cup qualification and stake a strong claim as serious contenders in African football’s next chapter.