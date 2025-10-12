As anticipation builds for Tuesday’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying clash between Nigeria and the Benin Republic, both sides will be without important players due to suspension.

Benin’s head coach, Gernot Rohr, confirmed that Sessi d’Almeida and Yohan Roche will miss the encounter in Uyo after each received a second yellow card during the Cheetahs’ 1–0 victory over Rwanda last week.

Describing the situation as unfortunate, Rohr admitted the absences would affect his side but maintained confidence that Benin can still control their own destiny in Group C.

“We’ve lost two players due to second yellow cards,” Rohr told journalist Osasu Obayiuwana in comments shared on X. “But everything remains possible for the three teams: South Africa, Benin, and Nigeria. The decision is in our hands. There’s great suspense until the end.”

Nigeria will also have to make do without one of their standout performers, Ademola Lookman, who picked up a second booking during the Super Eagles’ 2–1 win over Lesotho on Friday. The Atalanta winger will serve a one-match suspension in accordance with CAF regulations for accumulating two yellow cards in the qualifiers.

Despite the setback, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle expressed confidence in his squad’s depth and determination, insisting that Nigeria has enough quality to secure a crucial result at home.

The outcome of the Nigeria–Benin match could prove decisive in shaping the group standings, with all three leading teams, Nigeria, Benin, and South Africa, still battling for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.