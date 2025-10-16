W’Cup Playoffs: War Of Words As Troost-Ekong, Aubameyang Set Stage For Showdown

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup playoffs has begun, and the mind games have too. Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, and his Gabonese counterpart, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are already making headlines with confident messages ahead of their high-stakes showdown.

The Eagles will face Les Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final at the CAF PlayOff Tournament scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025, in Morocco. Gabon’s talisman, Aubameyang, has openly declared his ambition to lead his country to a historic first-ever World Cup appearance.

“We want to go to the World Cup and, to get there, we have to win games,” said the former Arsenal striker in an interview with The Standard. “I’m very motivated, and when you have the chance to go to the World Cup, you have to be even more motivated.”

In response, Troost-Ekong issued a measured yet confident statement, emphasising Nigeria’s readiness for any opponent. “We are quite happy to have that opportunity,” the Super Eagles captain said after his team thrashed Benin 4-0 in Uyo.

“It is a long route, but it is a route after all. We would have loved to get the automatic ticket, but it didn’t happen, and we take what we have.” “For us, we will remain strong and tough and ready to confront every challenge on our way as we search for the ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

The commanding win over Benin, which featured a Victor Osimhen hat-trick and a late strike from Brentford’s Frank Onyeka, secured Nigeria’s spot in the playoff tournament.

However, South Africa’s emphatic 3–0 victory over Rwanda dashed hopes of an automatic qualification, rekindling memories of 2005 when a late Angolan goal denied Nigeria a spot at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Troost-Ekong reflected on the team’s spirit and focus going forward.

“It was a wonderful team effort on Tuesday evening. Everyone contributed; each person played their part,” said the Al-Kholood defender. “If the other match had gone in our favour, we would be with the automatic ticket now. But that’s life. You take what you get and run with it, and make the best of it.”