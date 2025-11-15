After the emphatic win over Gabon, Victor Osimhen shared his thoughts on Nigeria’s next opponent, DR Congo, praising the fans and cautioning that the Super Eagles should expect a tough challenge.

Fresh off his recent heroics, Osimhen has wasted no time shifting his focus to Nigeria’s next challenge after his extra-time brace helped the Super Eagles dominate Gabon 4-1 in the World Cup playoff semi-final.

Speaking in an interview with Nigerian journalist Calister, Osimhen celebrated the win but stayed grounded, urging the team and fans to brace for a tougher fight against DR Congo in the final.

The Nigerian forward first showed respect to Gabon’s side, the Panthers, acknowledging their quality despite the victory. “I think we deserve this win.”

“We didn’t take anything away from the Gabonese team because they’re also good with a lot of quality, kudos to them also,” he said. “But I think we deserve this win and I’m really happy about it.” He dedicated the hard-fought victory to the loyal fans who have stuck with the Super Eagles through ups and downs. “Thank you also to so many fans all over the world who have gone through it all with us. This win is also for them.” Looking ahead to Sunday’s final against DR Congo, which secured their spot by beating Cameroon 1-0, Osimhen was clear about the challenge to come. READ ALSO: With This Form, Nobody Can Stop Eagles’ World Cup Dream – Udeze

World Cup Play-off Final: Super Eagles, Leopards Set For Explosive Battle In Rabat

Osimhen, Chukwueze, Adams: Eagles United To Clinch World Cup Ticket The winner will advance to the FIFA Inter-Continental Play-Off Tournament in March 2026. “The next round is not going to be easy also,” Osimhen warned. “We will give everything to make sure that we go to the final.” Osimhen’s statement reinforces the understanding within the Super Eagles camp that while they have cleared a major hurdle, their ultimate goal of reaching the World Cup is still a tough climb away.