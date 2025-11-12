Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, will name a powerful lineup featuring Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze in attack as the Super Eagles aim to secure a vital victory against Gabon in Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff semi-final at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The three-time African champions are seeking redemption after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. With Osimhen in top form and Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi anchoring midfield.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Nwabali; Frederick, Ekong (c), Bassey, Onyemaechi; Chukwueze, Ndidi, Iwobi, Simon; Lookman, Osimhen.

With Nigeria’s superior squad depth and attacking flair, they enter the fixture as strong favourites. However, Gabon’s experience and resilience, led by Aubameyang, ensure this will be no walk in the park. A win would help the Super Eagles into the playoff final on November 16, where they would meet either Cameroon or DR Congo for a place in the Intercontinental Playoffs and a step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.