Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, will name a powerful lineup featuring Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze in attack as the Super Eagles aim to secure a vital victory against Gabon in Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff semi-final at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
The three-time African champions are seeking redemption after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. With Osimhen in top form and Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi anchoring midfield.
Predicted Starting Lineups
Nwabali; Frederick, Ekong (c), Bassey, Onyemaechi; Chukwueze, Ndidi, Iwobi, Simon; Lookman, Osimhen.
