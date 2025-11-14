W’Cup Playoffs: Osimhen Bags Brace As Eagles Crush Gabon To Roar Into Final

President Tinubu congratulates team

Super Eagles kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams alive yesternight with a dramatic 4–1 extra-time victory over Gabon in the semi-finals of the African play-offs in Rabat, Morocco.

After a tense 90 minutes ended 1–1, Chidera Ejuke’s composed strike and a brace from Victor Osimhen sealed a deserved win for Nigeria, sending them into Sunday’s playoff final.

It was a result that offered redemption for Osimhen, who endured a frustrating night before coming alive in extra time.

The Galatasaray forward had missed a glaring chance to win the game in stoppage time of regulation but made amends with two clinical finishes that put Gabon to the sword.

Earlier, Akor Adams had given Nigeria the lead in the 78th minute, capitalising on a defensive error from the Panthers.

But Gabon snatched a late equaliser through Mario Lemina, whose deflected effort in the 89th minute forced extra time and silenced the Nigerian bench momentarily.

Substitute Ejuke restored Nigeria’s lead with a precise low shot soon after play resumed, before Osimhen’s double ensured there would be no repeat of the late collapse.

The win came at the end of a turbulent 48 hours for the Super Eagles, who had boycotted training earlier in the week over unpaid bonuses.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu is leading the nation’s celebrations, congratulating the team for their fighting spirit and resilience.

“This is the true Nigerian spirit, resilience against all odds,” the President said on his verified X account after the match.

“Do not stop until you secure qualification. Super Eagles, keep soaring… The nation stands with you. Soar!”