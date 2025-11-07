W’Cup Playoffs: NFF To Petition FIFA Over S’African, Beninese Referees For Gabon Clash

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly concerned over the match officials appointed by FIFA for the Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup playoff fixture against Gabon in Morocco, and is preparing to file an official protest.

FIFA appointed South African referee, Tom Abongile, as the centre referee for the crucial encounter. He will be assisted by his compatriot Zakhele Siwela, while another South African, Akhona Makalima, has been named as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Hughes Alain Ndjovi of the Benin Republic will serve as referee assessor for the match. Our correspondent has learnt that the NFF will reject the composition of the officiating crew, as some of the officials described the appointments as inappropriate and potentially compromising.

Their concern is based on the fact that both South Africa and the Benin Republic featured in Nigeria’s qualifying group, and the Super Eagles’ progression to the playoffs came at the expense of these teams. Officials within the federation argue that a high-stakes fixture of this nature demands match officials who have no direct link, either sporting or political, to countries Nigeria competed against during qualification.

The federation’s discomfort is heightened by the recent public comments of South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Gayton McKenzie, who openly stated that he “does not like Nigeria”.

The NFF insists that such a hostile comment from a serving government official makes it inappropriate to have South African referees oversee a match that is decisive to Nigeria’s World Cup ambition.

The appointment of the referee assessor has also become an issue. Ndjovi, who is from the Benin Republic, hails from the same country Nigeria defeated 4–0 in the final group match, a victory that sealed the Super Eagles’ spot in the playoffs.