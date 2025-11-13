The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has publicly exuded confidence in the Super Eagles, assuring the nation’s team is capable of securing a World Cup ticket, following the resolution of a pay dispute that threatened to derail their preparations.

This was as it assured that the team has what it takes to make Nigeria proud.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles dramatically returned to the training ground on Wednesday evening, signaling that the focus has shifted firmly to Thursday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa playoff semi-final clash with the Panthers of Gabon.

Dispute Put To Bed As Training Resumes

The financial row that led to the boycott of Tuesday’s training session and fueled national anxiety due to historical precedents of match failure after such disruptions has been put to bed.

With the issue of outstanding settled, the players now look forward to putting Thursday’s potentially-explosive encounter out of the reach of the Gabonese, and earning a place in Sunday’s Final.

The three-time African champions held a final full training session at the Institute Royal de Formation Des Cadres in Sale on Wednesday evening, with players in high spirits and morale seemingly restored after the administrative impasse.

President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, immediately expressed confidence in the team’s ability to deliver, emphasising the quality and commitment of the players.

“We believe in the players and their ability to make Nigeria proud, not only on Thursday, but throughout these playoffs,” Gusau stated in a message from the NFF media. “We have a team capable of earning a World Cup ticket.”

Gusau’s comments aim to calm the atmosphere of doubt and fear among Nigerian fans, which had intensified in the wake of the protest.

His statement reinforces the message that the Federation and the players are now united and focused on achieving the ultimate goal: qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.