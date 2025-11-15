New Telegraph

W’Cup Playoffs: Ndidi, Lookman Likely To Miss Out As Chelle Makes Key Changes

As Nigeria prepares for Sunday’s must-win match against DR Congo in Rabat, Eric Chelle is considering a number of adjustments to his lineup, including the possibility of African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman beginning the game on the bench.

