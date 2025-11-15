Frank Onyeka is also set to make his 36th appearance for Nigeria after Wilfred Ndidi might be absent from the game due to cumulative cards.

Super Eagles Possible Starting Lineup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be forced into at least two changes, as Wilfred Ndidi is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Frank Onyeka is expected to step into the defensive midfield role. Despite being available again after his own suspension, Semi Ajayi may have to settle for a place on the bench, with coach Eric Chelle likely to stick with the defensive pairing of Benjamin Fredrick and Calvin Bassey.

Up front, Victor Osimhen, who now has 31 international goals, will continue his pursuit of Rashidi Yekini’s record of 37.

He is expected to partner with Sevilla’s Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke. Sevilla’s player impactful performance off the bench against Gabon could see him challenge Ademola Lookman for a starting spot.

The Full Lineup

Nwabali, Osayi-Samuel, Fredrick, Bassey, Sanusi, Chukwueze, Onyeka, Iwobi, Ejuke, Osimhen, Adams

The Super Eagles are aiming for their seventh appearance at the global tournament, while the Leopards are chasing a return to the world stage for the first time since 1974.

Nigeria secured their place in the final with a dramatic 4-1 extra-time victory over Gabon on Thursday.

This result continues a strong run for the three-time African champions, who have now won five of their last six matches. With 10 goals scored in their last three games, confidence is high within the Nigerian camp heading into Sunday’s decisive fixture.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two nations. Their last encounter was a 1-1 friendly draw in 2018, which remains the only stalemate in their six previous matchups.

Nigeria has won two of those games, while Congo DR has claimed victory in three.

The Leopards reached the final thanks to a moment of late drama, as captain Chancel Mbemba scored a stoppage-time winner to seal a hard-fought victory against Cameroon.