W’Cup Playoffs: Finally, FIFA Throws Out Nigeria’s Petition Against DR Congo, NFF Vows To Appeal

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has dismissed a petition filed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against the Democratic Republic of Congo over the eligibility of some players used in their 2026 World Cup playoff clash.

The decision has, however, sparked an immediate response from the NFF, which confirmed it has already begun the process of appealing the verdict.

“We have received the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on our petition, but we are not satisfied with the decision, which rejected our petition.

I want to assure Nigerians that the NFF has immediately commenced the process of appealing the decision,” NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the federation would head for an appeal in the event of an unfavourable ruling, a move that has now been activated following FIFA’s decision.

The NFF had approached FIFA days after the playoff encounter, alleging irregularities in the issuance of passports to some players fielded by DR Congo, which it believed compromised their eligibility.

The decisive match, played at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium on November 16, 2025, was the final of the African playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.