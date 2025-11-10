W’Cup Playoffs: Eagles Ready To Give All In Morocco, Says Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, says the team is fully focused and united as they prepare for this Thursday CAF FIFA World Cup Playoffs in Morocco.

After failing to pick an automatic ticket, the playoffs mark the next step in the Eagles’ bid to reach the World Cup, and Ndidi believes the players are ready to give their all. “Our strength is in our pace, power in transition, creativity on the wings, and a solid spine,” said Ndidi, who was recently named vice-captain of Turkish club Besiktas.

“We also have players who can come in and change the game. When we’re connected and intense, we’re dangerous.” The midfielder, known for his work rate and composure, acknowledged that while optimism runs high in camp, the team remains mindful of the unpredictability of knockout football.

Ndidi stressed that the team is taking no opponent for granted, insisting that focus and preparation will make the difference. “We respect every opponent. Playoffs come down to fine margins, not reputation,” he noted.

“Our focus is on preparation—sharp training, good recovery, and executing the game plan. If we do that, our quality will shine through. With unity and discipline, we believe we can do it,” he said firmly.”

He added that the Super Eagles are determined to qualify while maintaining humility and respect for the task ahead. “As a team, we want to qualify while staying respectful of the task. We’ll prepare well, give everything, and maintain our humility.

“We’ve learned to respect the details, game management, set pieces, recovery, and discipline without the ball. Trusting the process, sticking to simple, clear roles, and keeping the team spirit high are key.