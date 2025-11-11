W’Cup Playoffs: Eagles Must Avoid Arrogance That Cost Them Automatic Ticket –Oparaku

Former Super Eagles defender and Atlanta ’96 Olympic gold medalist, Mobi Oparaku, has said he still believes Nigeria can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but warned that the team must not repeat the same mistakes that cost them in the main qualifying campaigns as the playoffs begin in Morocco on Thursday.

Oparaku said Eagles didn’t pick the automatic ticket because some players took the qualification matches lightly as they played in top European clubs.

According to him, many believed qualification would be easy and only began to take things seriously when it was almost too late. He pointed out that the playoff has now given Nigeria a second chance, describing it as “our only door to the World Cup.” “We have another chance now, and we must not take it for granted,” Oparaku said.

“This playoff is our only door to the World Cup, and if we fail to go through it, there will be no other opportunity. We cannot afford to approach it with the same careless attitude we showed before. Every match must be treated like a final, with total commitment, focus, and determination.

The players have to understand that they are not just playing for themselves but for over 200 million Nigerians who believe in them. One mistake, one moment of relaxation, can end our dream. So this time, we must be serious from start to finish.”

Oparaku also called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give the national team coach, Eric Chelle, full freedom to choose players based on merit and performance. “Only players ready to give 100 percent for 90 minutes should be selected,” he said. “No player should be picked because of name, status, or sentiment.”