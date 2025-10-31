W’Cup Playoffs: Eagles’ Camp Opens Nov. 9 In Rabat

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has expressed strong confidence that the Super Eagles will be fully prepared to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the team officially opens camp on Sunday, November 9, in Rabat, Morocco.

The three-time African champions will lock horns with Gabon’s Panthers in the semi-final of the CAF Play-offs on Thursday, November 13, while the other semi-final pits Cameroon against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The winners of both fixtures will face off in the final on Sunday, November 16, with the victor booking a place in the Intercontinental Play-Offs for next year’s global showpiece, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. “Everything is being done by the NSC and the NFF to ensure that nothing is left to chance.

No stone will be left unturned,” the NFF President said. “That special Nigerian spirit which saw the team score the four goals they needed against Benin Republic on the final day of the qualifiers will propel them to victory in the play-offs.”

He emphasised that the players and technical crew are in close communication and share a collective determination to deliver success for the nation. “We are already speaking to the players, and everyone is on the same page,” Gusau continued. “Every preparation required to see the team soar to victory is being made.

The players are additionally motivated by that universal dream of every footballer — to feature at the FIFA World Cup finals.”