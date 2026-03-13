W’Cup Playoffs: DR Congo Drop Players Named In Nigeria’s FIFA Petition

The DR Congo national football team have omitted two players named in a complaint by the Nigeria Football Federation to FIFA as they unveiled their 26-man squad for the intercontinental play-offs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Head coach, Sébastien Desabre, retained most of the squad that eliminated the Nigeria national football team on penalties in the 2025 African play-off in Morocco. Captain Chancel Mbemba leads the team alongside experienced players such as Cédric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa and Samuel Moutoussamy.

However, MichelAnge Balikwisha and Mario Stroeykens—both cited in Nigeria’s petition over alleged eligibility breaches—were left out of the squad, while Matheu Epolo, also mentioned in the complaint, was included.

The NFF lodged the petition after losing the play-off 4–3 on penalties, alleging that the Congolese Football Federation misled FIFA while securing nationality switches for several foreign-born players.

In the complaint made public on December 15, 2025, Nigeria urged FIFA to investigate and consider disqualifying DR Congo from the qualification process.

The document listed several players who featured in the match, including Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Noah Sadiki, Nathanael Mbuku and Cédric Bakambu.