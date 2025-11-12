W’Cup Playoffs: Don’t Underrate Gabon, Play With Your Heart –Mikel Tells Eagles

Former Super Eagles captain and Chelsea legend, Mikel Obi, has urged Nigeria’s national team to approach their upcoming World Cup play-off clash against Gabon with focus, passion, and respect, warning that complacency could prove costly.

The Eagles secured their play-off ticket after a commanding 4-0 victory over Benin Republic last month, overturning a sluggish start to their qualification campaign.

Now, the Super Eagles, under the guidance of coach Eric Chelle, must overcome Gabon to advance, while Cameroon and DR Congo lock horns in the other crucial tie.

Recalling Nigeria’s painful miss at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Mikel reminded the players of the high stakes ahead and the need to learn from past mistakes.

The former midfielder pointed to the costly error against Ghana that denied the Eagles a World Cup berth, stressing that a repeat would be unacceptable for a nation of Nigeria’s stature.

“The first game is the most important. Gabon is the most important game,” Mikel said on The Obi One Podcast. “Don’t underestimate Gabon, please don’t, because if we do that, then we are in trouble.”

The 38-year-old, who lifted the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, appealed to the players’ sense of national pride, urging them to give their all on the pitch.