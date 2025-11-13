W’Cup Playoffs: After Bonus Distraction, Eagles Face Gabon In Must-Win Duel

‘…we’re ready to give our best,’ says Ekong

After a stormy week of off-field drama, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are finally turning their focus back to football as they face Gabon today in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash in Rabat, Morocco.

The Eagles had shocked fans on Tuesday when they refused to train in protest against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which they said had failed to pay them several months of bonuses and allowances.

However, after emergency and marathon meetings, the issue was resolved yesterday, and the team resumed training later in the evening. Tonight’s encounter at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium is one of two semifinal games in the CAF playoff series.

The winner between Nigeria and Gabon will face the victor of Cameroon vs DR Congo on Sunday, at the same venue, for a single ticket to the inter-continental playoff in Mexico in March next year, ahead of the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

BTeam captain William Troost-Ekong has assured that the players are now fully focused on the big game and are ready to give their all to win. “I told the boys about my experience at the last World Cup. I really want to go back again, and we all understand how important these matches are,” Ekong said.

“Nothing has changed for us. We are here to win and make Nigerians proud.” President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, expressed confidence that the team will deliver today. “We believe in the players and their ability to make Nigeria proud, not only on Thursday, but throughout these playoffs.

We have a team capable of earning a World Cup ticket.” The Super Eagles have appeared at six FIFA World Cups, but the current squad is desperate to avoid a second consecutive miss.

Despite the recent distraction over unpaid bonuses, the team now looks settled and ready to perform. Coach Eric Chelle is likely to keep faith with his preferred 4-3-3 formation. Stanley Nwabali is set to start in goal, protected by a defensive line of Benjamin Fredericks, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Zaidu Sanusi.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, and Frank Onyeka are expected to control the tempo, while Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and Ademola Lookman will spearhead the attack.

Osimhen, Africa’s 2023 Player of the Year, remains Nigeria’s biggest threat. With 29 goals in 44 international matches and over 160 career goals at the club level, the Napoli forward will be central to the team’s hopes tonight.

The Gabonese side, led by Thierry Mouyouma, finished as the best secondplaced team in the qualifiers and are determined to prove they belong among Africa’s elite.

Their veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 36, still commands respect across the continent. Having scored four goals in the qualifying round, the former Arsenal and Dortmund forward will lead their attack alongside Denis Bouanga and Noah Lemina.