W’Cup Playoffs: 16 Players Train In Rabat Ahead Of Gabon Clash

Preparation for Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup African Playoffs is in full swing as 16 Super Eagles players trained yesterday evening in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the crucial semi-final showdown against Gabon.

The early arrivals hit the training pitch shortly after settling into camp, with Head Coach Eric Chelle putting the team through light drills, fitness checks, and ball work as focus intensifies for the tournament.

The players who took part in training included Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Benjamin Frederick, Chidozie Awaziem, Amas Obasogie, Stanley Nwabali, Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, and Chidera Ejuke.

According to team officials, five more players were expected in camp last night, boosting the squad to 21 before the full team number is completed.