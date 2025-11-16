The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face the Leopards of DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup playoff final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

In a post shared on the official Super Eagles X handle on Sunday, November 16, the team confirmed Wilfred Ndidi as captain for the decisive fixture.

The squad features Victor Osimhen leading the attack with Benjamin Fredrick and Calvin Bassey pairing up in defence after an impressive last time out

Nigeria’s line-up vs DR Congo:

23. Stanley Nwabali (GK); 2. Benjamin Fredrick, 3. Zaidu Sanusi, 4. Wilfred Ndidi (C), 6. Semi Ajayi, 7. Ademola Lookman, 8. Frank Onyeka, 9. Victor Osimhen, 11. Samuel Chukwueze, 17. Alex Iwobi, 21. Calvin Bassey.

Substitutes:

Maduka Okoye, William Ekong, Chidera Ejuke, Akor Adams, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tolu Arokodare, Moses Simon, Michael Onyemaechi, Abdullahi, Obasogie, Adike, Chidozie Awaziem.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 pm Nigerian time, with a win sending Nigeria to the intercontinental playoff for a place at the 2026 World Cup. LIVE UPDATES 03′ – Frank Onyeka scores for Nigeria 01′ – Kick Off: DR Congo get the game underway