The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the cancellation of the Super Eagles’ planned friendly matches against Venezuela and Colombia in the United States (US), following the team’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup play-offs.

New Telegraph reports that the NFF Director of Communications, Dr Ademola Olajire, has said the decision was inevitable after the Super Eagles secured a play-off spot.

“Yes, we have cancelled it, and it is automatic,” Olajire said.

“It is bound to happen if we qualify for the play-offs. There is no way we can participate in the play-offs on November 13 and 16 and still play the friendlies.”

The two friendlies, arranged through NFF’s FIFA match agent Jairo Pachón of Eurodata Sport, were originally scheduled for November 14 and 18 in Houston, Texas, and New York, respectively.

Nigeria were set to face Venezuela at the Shell Stadium before taking on Colombia at the Citi Field Stadium in Queens.

The NFF had lined up both matches as part of preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. However, the fixtures now clash with the CAF-organised World Cup qualifying play-offs, which will also take place between November 13 and 16 in Morocco.

Nigeria’s 4–0 win over Benin in Uyo in the last international window, inspired by a Victor Osimhen hat-trick and a late strike from Frank Onyeka, ensured they finished as one of Africa’s four best runners-up, earning a play-off place.

Under CAF’s current format, only the nine group winners qualify automatically for the World Cup, while the four best runners-up enter an additional play-off round to decide Africa’s representative in the inter-confederation play-offs.

As it stands, Nigeria will face Gabon in one of the semi-final fixtures, while Cameroon meet DR Congo in the other. Both matches will be played on November 13, with the winners advancing to the final on November 16.

The eventual champion will represent Africa in the global inter-confederation play-offs, offering one final route to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.