W’Cup: NFF Confirms Petition Against Congo, Says FECOFOOT Misled FIFA

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that it has officially submitted a petition to FIFA against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) over the alleged use of ineligible players.

New Telegraph had reported yesterday that the NFF sent the petition to FIFA following Nigeria’s loss to DR Congo in the CAF playoff for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The development was confirmed on Tuesday by the NFF Secretary General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, while speaking at an event.

The playoff match, which Nigeria lost on penalties, was meant to decide Africa’s representative for the intercontinental playoff.

However, Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes have been boosted after FIFA opened an investigation into the eligibility of some DR Congo players used in the game.

According to the NFF, sever- al DR Congo players who featured in the match may not have been eligible under the country’s laws. Dr. Sanusi explained that FIFA may have been misled by the Congolese Football Association during the clearance process.

“FIFA was deceived into clearing those players because it is not FIFA’s responsibility to interpret or enforce domestic citizenship laws,” Sanusi said. “DR Congo law does not allow dual citizenship, yet some of the players involved reportedly have dual nationality.”

He explained that FIFA cleared the players based on documents and assurances submitted by the DR Congo federation. Under FIFA rules, a player can represent a country if he has a valid passport.

However, the NFF argues that the process may have been flawed because the players’ status may conflict with Congolese nationality laws. “It is not FIFA’s duty to know the domestic laws of every country,” Sanusi added. “That is why we officially brought this matter to FIFA’s attention, and we are now waiting for their decision.”

The investigation is believed to involve up to nine DR Congo players who allegedly changed national allegiance without fully completing the required legal and administrative processes under both Congolese law and FIFA regulations.

While having a passport is important under FIFA rules, it does not automatically make a player eligible. Players must also meet all domestic legal requirements and FIFA guidelines on switching national teams.