W’Cup: Ikpeba Backs Eagles To Qualify After S’Africa’s 3-Point Deduction

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Ikpeba, has expressed confidence that Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the recent punishment handed to South Africa by FIFA. FIFA yesterday confirmed that South Africa has been docked three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in their March 21 qualifier against Lesotho.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder had been suspended after receiving two yellow cards earlier in the qualifiers, but still featured in the match. After months of silence, FIFA announced earlier this week that South Africa had breached the rules and would forfeit the match. As punishment, FIFA awarded a 3-0 win to Lesotho, deducted three points and three goals from South Africa’s tally, and fined the South African Football Association CHF 10,000 (N18.6 million).

South Africa has ten days to appeal the decision. The deduction has caused a significant shake-up in Group C of the African World Cup Qualifiers. Before the ruling, South Africa led the group with 17 points and a goal difference of +6. Now, their total drops to 14 points with a reduced goal difference of +3. Lesotho, the direct beneficiaries, move from six to nine points and improve their goal difference from -6 to -3.

Benin Republic also benefit from the situation. With the same number of points as South Africa but a better goal difference (+4), Benin now move to the top of the group standings. The Eagles, who are currently third, still face an uphill task but now have a clearer path to qualification if they take full advantage of the situation.

Reacting to the latest developments, Ikpeba said Nigeria must now approach their remaining games with seriousness and a sense of urgency.

According to him, while the Eagles have struggled in front of goal during the qualifiers, this is the moment to be ruthless. “We have to be ruthless,” Ikpeba said. “We have to score more goals. Anything can happen. We’re chasing not just points, but goal difference as well, and that has been our biggest problem in this campaign.”