W’Cup: Ex-NFF Boss, Sani Lulu Confident S’Eagles Will Qualify

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, has expressed strong confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite the challenges ahead.

Speaking on the ECN Hard Truths Podcast, Lulu said he was optimistic that the current NFF leadership, under Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has the competence and institutional backing needed to guide the national team to victory in the upcoming playoffs.

“The good thing that Gusau and his board have going for them is that they enjoy the support of the government through the National Sports Commission. That is the most important aspect of it,” Lulu stated.

He stressed that player motivation and welfare remain crucial to achieving success, urging the football body to maintain close communication and trust with the squad.

“What the NFF needs now is to ensure that the players are well motivated. They must be on the same page with them at every point and ensure that their welfare is not jeopardized,” he added.

Lulu also prayed for the success of the current NFF administration and advised them to stay united and focused throughout the qualification campaign.

Recalling his tenure as NFF President during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers, Lulu noted that Nigeria faced a similar uphill task but ultimately secured qualification.

“We were in a similar situation during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers, but the Super Eagles squeezed through. I believe this team can do the same with the right motivation and support,” he said.

The Super Eagles are gearing up for a decisive playoff to secure one of Africa’s tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.