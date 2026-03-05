W’Cup: Eagles’ Fate Still Hanging As FIFA Names DR Congo In Play-Off Line-Up

Nigeria’s hopes of sneaking into the 2026 FIFA World Cup remain in serious doubt after FIFA confirmed the Democratic Republic of Congo as Africa’s representative in the forthcoming inter-confederation play-off tournament.

In an official communication circulated to accredited media for the event, the world football governing body outlined the format of the play-off competition and listed the six participating nations set to battle for the final two slots at the expanded Mundial.

Conspicuously absent from the list was the Super Eagles, despite the Nigeria Football Federation’s earlier protest challenging the outcome of the CAF playoff tie against DR Congo in November 2025. The Super Eagles had drawn 1-1 in regulation time before losing on penalties to the Leopards in the decisive fixture.

Following the defeat, the NFF lodged a formal complaint, alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the encounter and seeking to overturn the result.

Although the FIFA Judicial Committee has yet to make the verdict on the matter public, the world football governing body’s latest communication appears to have settled the matter, as there was no indication of any amendment to the qualified teams.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament will see six teams fight it out for the final two places at the FIFA World Cup 2026, to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States across 16 host cities,” FIFA stated.