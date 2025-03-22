Share

Ahead of Tuesday’s 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifying game, the players and officials of the Zimbabwe national team have arrived in Nigeria.

Their delegation arrived at the Victor Attah International Airport on Saturday, March 22, and they were welcomed by officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Saturday Telegraph reports that Zimbabwe are currently bottom of Group C with three points after five fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived back in the country earlier in the day, following a 2-0 win in Rwanda on Friday.

Eric Chelle’s men have moved into the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene, where they will be lodging.

The Eagles are expected to have a training session at the training pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

