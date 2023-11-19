WCQ: Super Eagles Suffer Another Draw Against Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have failed to close the gap on group leaders South Africa after playing another 1-1 draw against The Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Hure Stadium in Bature, Rwanda on Sunday afternoon.

With the Bafana Bafana beating Benin Republic in their group opener on Saturday in Pretoria, the pressure was on Jose Peseiro’s men to close ranks and shake off the disappointing draw with Lesotho in Uyo on Thursday.

However, it was Baltemar Bito’s men that shockingly went ahead after almost half an hour of play when Walter Musona unleashed a ferocious free kick on Francis Uzoho from 30 yards out.

The goal capped an impressive defensive display from the Warriors while the Eagles looked hapless again in search of an equaliser.

It did however come from Kelechi Iheanacho in the 67th minute after a nice over-the-top pass from Joe Aribor to Moses Simon who laid it for the Leicester forward to guide home and earning the team another point.

Despite the draw, the Nigerians remain second in Group C of the World Cup qualifying series, a point behind South Africa while Zimbabwe stay in third.