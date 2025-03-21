Share

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, on Friday, moved up to third place in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign following a 2-0 win against Rwanda.

New Telegraph reports that it was the Super Eagle’s first game under new head coach, Eric Chelle.

Meanwhile, during Friday night’s clash with Rwanda, Victor Osimhen continued his hot streak in front of goal with a brace in the first half.

The striker who has shone this season for Galatasaray, opened the scoring with a side-footed finish from Ademola Lookman’s free-kick.

READ ALSO

Osimhen doubled the Eagles’ advantage after stealing the ball on the halfway line and dinking it over the goalkeeper.

The result takes the three-time African champions up to third place in the group, following South Africa’s 2-0 win over Lesotho. Chelle’s men will face Zimbabwe next on Monday.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

